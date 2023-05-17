Cheshire Wildlife Trust plants more trees than ever before

The Nature Recovery team at Cheshire Wildlife Trust have worked with farmers and landowners across Cheshire to plant more than 62,000 trees in past two years.

It’s part of the Trees for Climate programme, a multi-million pound national woodland creation programme being delivered by England’s Community Forests.

It is part of the national Government-led Nature for Climate fund which supports England’s Tree Action Plan.

The Trust has also planted more than 7,000 trees at their new Saltersford Nature Reserve, which is an additional 6ha this year, supported by Cheshire East Council.

Ellie Morris, Nature Recovery Programme Manager at Cheshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We have ambitious targets to create 2,000ha of new woodland across Cheshire by 2030 as part of our 30 by 30 target.

“At least 30% of the land and sea in the UK needs to be managed for nature so that missing wildlife will return. We want to see more and better-connected wild spaces and the pressures on the environment reduced.

“Less than 5% of Cheshire has tree cover; trees and woodlands support a huge array of life and are vital parts of our ecosystems.

“We are working with Community Forest partners, The Mersey Forest and The City of Trees to deliver our target utilising funding from The Trees For Climate programme.

“And over the last two years we have planted 43 has of new woodland in the Mersey Forest area.”

Cheshire Wildlife Trust wants to work with more farmers, landowners, and managers from across Cheshire to help bring wildlife back to the county.

If you are interested in planting trees and creating woodland on your land, the Trust would be very keen to hear from you.

They are currently looking for schemes of at least 0.5 ha’s in size.

Ellie added: “Our team can help by designing schemes, securing funding, delivering the planting and thereafter we will provide a maintenance payment for the woodland to be managed over a 15-year period.”

To get in touch, call the Trust on 01948 820728 or email [email protected]