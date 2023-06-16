9 hours ago
South Cheshire mortgage broker Amplo awarded top titles

in Business June 16, 2023
Team Amplo Photo

South Cheshire based Amplo Mortgages & Financial Solutions have scooped two top titles.

The firm won Best Mortgage Broker in Crewe in Quality Business Awards and Most Client Focused Mortgage Broker – England at the Worldwide Finance Awards.

The best in Crewe award is based on feedback and needed to achieve an overall quality score exceeding 95%.

And the Most Client Focused Mortgage Broker – England was judged by an independent panel of judges who assess entries across the whole England.

Amplo Mortgages & Financial Solution advises on residential, buy to let and commercial mortgages alongside personal and business protection insurance.

Last year they won Mortgage Brokerage of the Year 2022 – England at the Worldwide Finance Awards.

They also won Apprentice of the Year for Joshua Hallam at the South Cheshire Chamber Awards and Business Administration Apprentice of the Year at the South and West Cheshire College Apprentice Awards.

Amplo Mortgages & Financial Solutions are part of Amplo Group.

As a group, they arrange commercial finance such as business loans, asset finance, franchise finance and cashflow finance to support local businesses with their growth plans.

