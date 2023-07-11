South Cheshire Covid-19 heroes honoured at Number 10 event

COVID-19 heroes from South Cheshire attended a special Number 10 Reception as part of the NHS 75th anniversary celebrations.

Roger Morris, Raj Patel and Karen Cotici were invited to honour their roles in helping protect the local population during the pandemic.

The “NHS Champions”, who had different roles throughout, were joined by Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan and Health Secretary Stephen Barcley for the reception at Downing Street.

Roger runs the Crewe Motorcycle Centre on West Street and he offered the space as a vital vaccination centre during the pandemic.

Raj runs the Hollowood Pharmacy that ran the vaccination operation in the motorcycle centre.

Together they ran the West Street centre and one at the Masonic Hall in Willaston, Nantwich, vaccinating an incredible 280,000 people.

It’s believed their efforts helped hugely to get people vaccinated and save many lives during the height of the pandemmic.

Karen is a registered nurse apprentice at Leighton Hospital, who was shortlisted for the NHS Rising Star Award.

Roger said: “I had a day that I will never forget for the rest of my life to one of the most famous addresses in the world. I still can’t believe it myself to be honest.

“Raj and I were very kindly invited to attend an NHS reception and to meet the Secretary of State for health and social care Stephen Barclay.

“He was very generous to us and was very interested when we told him our story of vaccinating 200,000 people against COVID-19 from West Street and the Acacia Suite at the Masonic Hall in Willaston, Nantwich.

“In fact he was so impressed he said to Raj he would like to visit us in Crewe to see where we both continue to support the vaccinations.

“I cannot believe that I was walking through the door at Number 10, walking up the staircase where all of the pictures of the former Prime Minister’s are, it was just incredible, just an unforgettable day.

“I am just sad that my mother and father were not here to see it, I am sure they would have been very proud.

“As Stephen Barclay said to us it’s incredible how we thought out of the box to support the country and the NHS.”

