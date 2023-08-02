Nantwich Show at Reaseheath hailed success by organisers

The return of the Nantwich Show for the second year at Reaseheath Old Hall has been hailed a huge success by organisers, writes Jonathan White.

There were almost 8,000 attendees arriving by midday to enjoy what the show had to offer.

More than 600 competition entries spanning sheep, cattle, shire horses, pigeons, eggs, home produce, crafts and floral arts flooded in.

Specialist judges were invited from across the region including the Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire, Lady Alexis Remond who presented the Supreme Champion Trade Stand to Chelford Farm Supplies and a Long Service award to Johnathan Howell from JH Blackburn & Son.

Main Ring attractions included a visit from The Red Barrows, a team of nine with their red wheelbarrows entertaining the audience in aid of MacMillan Cancer, The Scots Guard Marching Band, the East Cheshire Musical Pony Riders and a special visit from the Bishops of Chester and Stockport for a unique “Bishop’s Tractor Challenge”.

Over in the Countryside Pursuits arena, the Fun Dog Show attracted Nantwich’s finest pampered pooches while other attractions included demonstrations in traditional crafts and pastimes such as weaving, chairmaking, wood carving and fly fishing.

With more than 250 trade stands across the show, there were shopping opportunities for everyone from jewellery, clothes and dog treats to new tractors, combines and animal feed.

Chairman Michael-John Parkin said: “We are delighted with how the event went, of course we would have preferred a full day of sunshine but visitors certainly monitored the forecast and came out early.

“I would like to thank all our sponsors, traders and over 200 volunteers, all who played a part in bringing this event to life.”

Sponsors included Reaseheath College, HJ Lea Oakes, Mornflake, Great British Cheese Company, Applewood Independent, Whitegates Estate Agents, SugaRich, Lely, Livestock Supplies, Sandstone Vets and the Go-Too Bus. Nantwich Town Council supported the event with a grant and over 5,000 volunteer hours went into the event.

The Nantwich Show takes place on the last Wednesday of July so July 31 2024 is next year’s show.

If you would like to get involved as a volunteer, sponsor or trader, email [email protected]

The Nantwich Show is organised by the Nantwich Agricultural Society, www.nantwichshow.org