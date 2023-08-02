South Cheshire scouts in South Korea for World Jamboree

Scouts from across South Cheshire have joined 40,000 others from across the globe for the World Jamboree in South Korea.

36 young people aged from 14 to 17 travelled from Manchester Airport on a 5600-mile trip to Gunsan-si in South Korea for the two-week event between 1st to 12th August.

The World Jamboree dates back to 1920 and takes place every four years.

Scouts from 170 countries across the globe come together to promote unity, community and togetherness.

The Jamboree is a once in a lifetime opportunity for young people who embark on a life-changing experience to gain practical skills and make bonds for life.

They will bask in skill development, learn new skills, experience new cultures, and make international bonds with fellow scouts.

Those heading to the Jamboree will also explore Seoul for three days and tour the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) where they will see the original demarcation line between North Korea and South Korea at the end of World War II.

Each individual has raised around £4,000 through events allowing them to attend the volunteer-run event.

Rosie, age 16, from Holmes Chapel said: “I can’t wait to explore Seoul and try everything that’s on offer, I’m so excited to learn new skills and take in all the various different cultures at the main Jamboree site and in Seoul itself!”

Scout Leader Oliver Chambers, from Unit 46, said: “Preparation camps have been vital in the lead up to the World Scout Jamboree.

“It is a key moment for the Unit to get to know each other, share skills and have fun!

“Our final briefing camp was the perfect way to ensure this fabulous team get the most out of their experience and are briefed for our departure.

“We were really honoured that Lady Alexis Redmond, Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire, joined us to wish our young people bon voyage too.”