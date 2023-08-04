CEC refuses to improve worn out Nantwich crossing

A Nantwich resident who reported the lack of markings on a busy zebra crossing in Nantwich was stunned to be told the authority thinks it’s not an “immediate risk”.

Bill Pearson says he has been on the crossing between the Railway Hotel and Chic Interiors several times when cars have driven through it, missing him by inches.

He reported to Cheshire East Council that the road markings indicating where the crossing is, have almost completely gone.

He said: “On more than one occasion I have actually been on the crossing, and a motorist has driven over it – missing me by inches.

“It has been in this condition for many months.

“Whilst I appreciate that careful motorists should notice the flashing amber beacons, it’s a sad fact of life that many drivers are distracted and fail to notice the crossing.”

But the reply from the council stunned Mr Pearson when they said it was “not an immediate risk”.

The CEC reply to him stated: “We deal with defects based on the level of immediate risk. We have assessed the issue and it does not present an immediate risk to highway users at this time.

“As the problem you have reported is not causing an immediate safety issue we will now look at the best long- term approach for this location.

“We keep all roads and highway assets safe through our routine inspections.

“If anything is identified as a risk during a future inspection, we will take action to deal with it as appropriate.”

Bill added: “They have decided that no further action should be taken!

“I was rather shocked by their response – new road markings can be done relatively quickly these days.

“I fear that it’s just a matter of time before someone gets badly injured there.”

We have contacted Cheshire East Council for an explanation are awaiting a reply.