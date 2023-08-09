Nantwich memorial run raises hundreds for cancer charity

More than 100 members of Nantwich Running Club took part in the annual Angela Twiss Timeless 5k and 10k Runs, writes Jonathan White.

The event is a Sunday social run held in the summer months in memory of the wife of Ivor Twiss, one of the club’s founding members.

Members were asked to make a donation towards Macmillan Cancer Support in remembrance of Angela Twiss who died aged 64 in December 2020 from cancer.

The Run requires each participant to leave their watch or timing device at home and estimate how long it would take them to complete either the 5km or 10km distance.

The closest to finish to their estimated time wins a trophy and others receive an award.

The winner is the one best at judging their pace.

The 5k and 10k Run raised £350 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The cheque was presented to nurse Vicky Woodward, who cared for Angela, by Ivor and her brother Gordon and son Andrew, daughter Nikki and grandchildren Noah and Bella.

Ivor said: “Having a timeless run that’s open to all abilities regardless of a person’s running pace is just what Angela would have loved to do.

“The annual event is held on the Sunday nearest to her birthday and it’s proven to be a great opportunity to raise money for Macmillan who provided support to our family during her illness.”

Mike Stevens, Founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “The event was a great success and the club had a fantastic turnout in support of Angela. I know she’d have been delighted.”

Nantwich Running Club meets at Malbank High School and members run in groups of up to 10 people for around 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

There are chatty pace groups to suit all abilities, each supported by a Run Leader, who follows an organised route ranging in distance from three to seven miles each session.

For further information relating to Nantwich Running Club visit: https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk