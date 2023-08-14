FEATURE: Busting the myths about erectile dysfunction

Do you know how common it is to suffer from erectile dysfunction?

It’s estimated that one in five men in the UK suffers from it. But you wouldn’t know it from casual conversations.

There is still a huge stigma around the inability to achieve or maintain an erection.

And that means that a lot of men out there feel uncomfortable discussing it in any context.

It is so easy for myths to spring up when people aren’t talking. There is no shortage of misinformation out there about erectile dysfunction as a result.

Myth: ED Only Affects Older Men

You might have heard that ED only affects older men. ED risk increases with age, but it can impact men of all ages.

ED can be caused by a lot of different factors.

Stress, anxiety, relationship issues, medical conditions, and lifestyle choices…the list goes on and on.

Younger men can also experience performance anxiety or stress-related ED. You can’t just dismiss it as a problem for the elderly.

Myth: ED is Just a Normal Part of Aging

Yes, the likelihood of experiencing erectile dysfunction increases with age, but it’s hardly an inevitable consequence of ageing.

A lot of older men can maintain satisfactory sexual function with proper lifestyle habits and healthcare support.

ED is often a symptom of an underlying health issue.

Cardiovascular problems and diabetes are two of the most common culprits. Addressing these root causes can improve erectile function and overall well-being.

Myth: Only Men With Low Testosterone Experience ED

Let’s break down what testosterone is first.

It’s the primary male sex hormone, and your levels of it will naturally decline as you get older.

Low testosterone levels can contribute to sexual problems, but they are not the only reason why you might experience erectile dysfunction.

Many men with ED have normal testosterone levels, and other factors, such as blood flow issues or psychological factors, can be at play.

Treating ED is not as simple as boosting testosterone levels.

Myth: ED is Just A Psychological Problem

Psychological factors like anxiety and depression can definitely contribute to erectile dysfunction.

But it’s not just a psychological issue. ED can have physical causes as well.

It can happen because of damage to nerves or blood vessels, or hormonal imbalances, and it can be a side effect of certain medications.

And it can be a combination of psychological and physical factors a lot of the time.

You need a thorough evaluation by a healthcare professional is crucial to determine the root cause and the most appropriate treatment approach.

Myth: There’s No Treatment

Here’s one of the most harmful myths about erectile dysfunction. There are lots of treatment options available that can help men manage and overcome ED.

The choice of treatment depends on the underlying cause and individual preferences.

Medications like Sildenafil and Tadalafil are commonly prescribed to treat ED.

These drugs work by increasing blood flow to the penis, facilitating an erection when sexually stimulated.

Myth: ED Will Go Away on Its Own

Ignoring erectile dysfunction in the hope that it will resolve itself is a classic.

ED is often a symptom of an underlying health issue and leaving it untreated can lead to things getting a lot worse.

What’s more, untreated ED can also hurt a man’s self-esteem, confidence, and relationships.

Myth: I Should Be Able to Fix ED Myself

Some men may try to solve the issue on their own. Some turn to unproven remedies because they don’t want to ask a professional.

But we’ll say it again: erectile dysfunction is a medical condition. You should ask a professional for help just like you would with any other health issue.

They can provide an accurate diagnosis, identify any underlying health concerns, and recommend the most appropriate treatment.

Key Takeaways

Erectile dysfunction is a common health concern that can affect you no matter how old you are.

It’s not an inevitable consequence of ageing, and it’s not just a psychological problem either.

You can find effective treatments and seeking professional help is crucial for managing and overcoming ED.

You should always discuss any concerns about erectile dysfunction with a healthcare provider.

Early diagnosis and intervention can lead to a much better outcome and a better quality of life for men and their partners.

Open conversations and accurate information about ED can help dispel the stigma and promote understanding and support for those dealing with this health issue.

Remember, seeking help for ED is a sign of strength and self-care. What’s more, it can lead to a happier and healthier life.