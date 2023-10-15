Nantwich Town topple league leaders Kidsgrove 3-1

4 hours ago
in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport October 15, 2023
Second-half - second Dabbers goal - Connor Heath (right) celebrates his goal with Steven Hewitt (1)

Nantwich Town returned to league form with a fine 3-1 win over league leaders Kidsgrove Athletic.

A double by Connor Heath and a third from Byron Harrison was enough for the Dabbers at the Swansway Stadium.

The victory moves Nantwich up to 10th in Northern Premier Division West, with heir visitors retaining top spot by three points.

Heath struck early in the contest on 10 minutes to set the tone for the afternoon as the game was peppered with heavy showers and sunshine.

A cross was zipped in and Heath was there to instinctively poke it towards goal. It smacked off the bar and bounced in.

First-half - first Dabbers goal - Connor Heath (1)
First goal for Connor Heath

The visitors should have equalised six minutes later when they were awarded a penalty.

Bergin took it left footed but Scott Moloney guessed the right way in the Dabbers goal and saved well.

Heath went close with a header later in the half, and Okome set up Kay after a fine run but the latter sliced his effort wide.

Just two minutes after the restart Heath doubled the hosts’ lead when he was on hand to smash in from close range following a rebound.

Soon after Moloney was called into action a number of times as Kidsgrove looked to get back into the contest.

First-half - first Dabbers goal - Connor Heath celebrates with teammates (1)
Heath celebrates with teammates

And their pressure told on 59 minutes thanks to a fine strike by Ernest Ofosu, after the Dabbers defence had failed to clear properly.

Heath almost bagged his hat-trick on 64 minutes when he was played in by Rooney and tried a little dink which was saved by Kieran Harrison.

Then on 68 minutes after an end to end second half, Nantwich sealed the points.

Hewitt’s perfect free kick delivery was headed in by the unmarked Harrison to restore the two-goal lead.

Second-half - third Dabbers goal - Byron Harrison scores with a header (1)
Third Dabbers goal by Byron Harrison

Both sides had chances to add to the scoreline in the final 20 minutes and both keepers were kept busy in front of almost 750 supporters.

Nantwich held on fir a vital run as they look now to push up the league.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Second-half - third Dabbers goal - Byron Harrison celebrates his goal with teammates v Kidsgrove

First-half - Kidsgrove keeper Kieran Harrison clears the ball (1)

Full-time - Kai Evans celebrates victory over Kidsgrove with Dabbers fans (1)
Full-time – Kai Evans celebrates victory with Dabbers fans
