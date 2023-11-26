Latest Crewe Regional Sunday league round-up

Cooper Buckley beat NHB 4-2 in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division thanks to goals from Michael Rzepka, Harry Walker, Ryan Walker and Ben Burrow.
Henry Greenwood and Euan Bull netted for the visitors.
Willaston White Star began their game against AFC Dishers in excellent style, and led 3-0 with strikes from Ben Potter, Scott Rankin and Jamie Spencer.
AFC Dishers came back into the game and Aaron Davies scored twice , but The Star held on to win.
Sandbach Town are adjusting nicely to life in the Premier Division, and they led the useful Winsford Over team 1-0 at half time, thanks to a Jack Beaumont goal.
The visitors equalised with a Tom Stanton penalty kick, and the game ended 1-1.
Betley had a good 1-5 victory at Faddiley, with some familiar names on the scoresheet. Former Betley player Jamie Baker scored the Faddiley goal, with the Betley strikes coming from Dan Lomas(3), Danny Lavalette and Keiron Duckers.
The game between George & Dragon and The Lions was not played because, for the second time this season, The Lions declined to play.
As per league rules, the game will be awarded to George & Dragon.
In Division One, the game between Raven Salvador and Cheshire Cat had to be abandoned with the match finely balanced at 3-3 because a player suffered a broken leg, requiring an ambulance to be called for.
Ben Styche, Owen Porter and Steve Wright netted for Raven Salvador, with the Cheshire Cat strikes coming from Joe Bulkeley and two from 49 year old manager Richard Davenport, who was making his first appearance of the season.
White Horse claimed their first League win of the season with an emphatic 1-9 victory over Leighton FC.
Veteran Paul Bowker netted a hat trick for the visitors, with Stuart Dow scoring twice.
The other White Horse goals came from Will Simcock, Caleb Barrow, Jake Harding and Dan Moss with his first goal for the club, with Shawn Price getting the consolation goal for Leighton FC.
After a blistering start to the season, Nantwich Pirates are suffering something of a hiccup, and, for the second successive game, they were held to a draw, this time 1-1 against C & N Utd., who will be delighted with the result.
Mikey Truan netted for The Pirates, with Steve Lloyd scoring for the visitors.
Princes Feathers are in excellent form at present, and they clocked up another victory, this time 4-3 against a competent Audlem side.
The home goals came from Mark Robson, Mark Griffiths, Dom Johnson and Jack Johnson. The Audlem goals came from Ben Walker (2) and Nick Gregory.
(Library image by Jonathan White)
Recent Comments