Magical Woodland hosts Christmas Light Trail launch event

More than 1,000 guests entered the Christmas spirit for a spectacular festive launch event for The Magical Woodland at Blakemere Village in Cheshire.

Stars of stage, television, radio and football were among the first to see this year’s stunning light trail set in 15 acres of stunning countryside.

Charlotte Dawson and her family joined actresses Stephanie Davies, Sarah Jayne Dunn, Emile and Chantelle Heskey.

And Radio City host Leanne Campbell was among others to kick start the festive celebrations.

Invited guests met Grumpy Grinch at Whoville, were enchanted by the house from ‘Deck the Halls’ before they made their way across the high seas to visit Tinkerbell in Neverland and encountered the ‘Frozen Woodland’ as they went to meet Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and their hardworking Elves.

Woodland walkers donned winter coats, woolly hats, scarves and gloves as they meandered through the forest walk.

It boasts more than a million fairy lights, multiple laser displays, digital animation, dazzling tunnels, and captivating canopies of lights and festive tunes.

This year’s trail, the biggest ever, has been designed and installed in association with The Festive Group.

Paul Lally, from The Festive Group, said: “We have worked tirelessly over the past weeks to ensure that year’s installation is bigger and better than ever before with some wonderful festive scenes and guaranteed fun for all the family.

“We know that a visit to The Magical Woodland will make family memories to last a lifetime.”

Steve Birchall, from The Magical Woodland, added: “We were delighted to open the Christmas light trail and we know that this year is going to be one of the busiest to date.

“Watching a sea of happy faces complete the trail makes all the hard work worthwhile and we know that The Magical Woodland creates special moments and unforgettable memories to treasure.”

Guests were also able to get a sneak peek at Pete Waterman’s interactive 64ft model railway – which will be on display at Blakemere from December 16 to January 7.

Onsite car parking at The Magic Woodland is available at Blakemere Village, Chester Road, Northwich, Cheshire, CW8 2EB and can be booked online when buying tickets.

It is open every day until Sunday December 24.

Ticket Prices

Adults £23.95

Children £16.50

Family Ticket £75.00 (2 Adults, 2 Children)

Group Discount (8+) £18.95

For full terms and conditions visit https://www.magicalwoodland.com