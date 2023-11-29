Snow frills success for Nantwich Seals swimmers

59 mins ago
in Other sports / Sport November 29, 2023
Nantwich Seals at Ponds Forge

Nantwich Seals swimmers made a big splash at the Snow Frills event in Sheffield where 13 club members competed in the long course meet at Ponds Forge.

And they returned a “spectacular” array of honours, with 55 personal bests and more than a dozen medals.

The Nantwich team was made up of Archie, Bella, Ben, Betsy, Emily, Frances, Freya, Lilly, Lucy, Mai, Seren, Tal, and Will.

As well as the 55 Personal Bests, they won four Gold Medals, three Silver Medals and six Bronze Medals.

A spokesperson for Nantwich Seals said: “Their dedication and hard work truly paid off, and we couldn’t be prouder!

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the volunteers who supported our swimmers throughout the weekend.

“Special recognition to our head coach for guiding and mentoring the team, team managers Karen and Rachel, and officials Amanda and Christian.

“And, of course, a big shout out to all the parents for ensuring their swimmers made it to the meet.”

Tags:

