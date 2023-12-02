Why high-speed internet and 5G could transform Nantwich

The rollout of high-speed internet projects such as 5G and innovations like Musk’s Starlink are still in their infancy in many ways.

However, they promise transformative impacts on remote and rural areas like Nantwich, and for all sorts of reasons.

These advancements are poised to revolutionise not only the speed and accessibility of communication but also a surprising number of aspects of daily life.

Part of the appeal is the way these technologies bridge the gap between urban and rural communities, something that has always been a point of contention in the UK, given the perceived distance and connectivity within London, which is lacking in a lot of the other parts of the country.

A New Era

As we all know, Nantwich is all about history and charm, being a well-known medieval market town.

Therefore, the prospect of something like high-speed internet connectivity as standard across the region heralds an exciting new era.

As things stand, only about 47% of the premises here are capable of receiving what’s known as gigabit broadband (a speed of 1 GB or faster).

Local businesses and residents gaining access to lightning-fast internet opens new doors to expanding into e-commerce and investment opportunities, as well as being able to optimise businesses with more data usage and analysis.

Some Work, Some Play

One notable area where Nantwich residents could really benefit is the entertainment and online gaming potential.

Many platforms and games today are high data consumers or rely on cloud-based updates.

High-speed internet means these kinds of updates become almost instantaneous.

Real-time games with live community-based chats are another aspect that improves with internet speed.

Live chat-based style gaming is a big part of online blackjack in the UK, which features not only other players who interact, but also live dealers.

Slow speeds mean the experience is less immersive. With greater connectivity, faster internet not only provides a better source of entertainment but also connects our more rurally-based individuals – given Nantwich is surrounded by many smaller hamlets and villages – to broader communities in gaming or otherwise.

Outside of business and entertainment, there are reams of other examples where the region will benefit.

The advantages extend to education and healthcare, with improved connectivity facilitating remote learning opportunities and ‘tele-health’ services.

Students can access a wealth of educational resources, and healthcare providers can offer virtual consultations, enhancing the overall wellbeing of the community.

Even emergency services can benefit, being able to contact and locate people in need of help at speed, thanks to greater coverage.

The positive influence of high-speed internet projects is already demonstrated in major cities like London and Manchester.

But the reasons for high-speed internet align with the essence of Nantwich – we’re a town that cherishes its rich heritage of trade and community, dating back to our medieval market town roots.

Our hope is that as better technology continues to trickle into Nantwich and the surrounding area, it continues to help bring us closer to the wider world and to the things we enjoy and rely on, be it a casual game online to unwind, a video call to a relative overseas or starting a new online business.