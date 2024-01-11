Nantwich Town to host Easter kids football tournament

Nantwich Town is to stage an ‘Easter Cup’ kids football tournament, organised by Nantwich Town FC Community Football, writes Jonathan White.
The tournament will take place on Friday and Saturday March 29-30 on the new FIFA grade 3G pitch at the club’s Swansway Stadium on Waterlode.
The U10s teams will play on Friday morning, U9s on Friday afternoon, U8s on Saturday morning, and U7s on Saturday afternoon.
Matches will be played on a 6 vs 6 players basis maximum squad of 10 with 10-minute group games and teams progressing into either a Champions League or Europa League format.
Teams can book via this link: http://tinyurl.com/Nantwich
Refreshments will be available inside the Stadium from The Tea Lounge
The Easter Cup follows on from the “Christmas Cup” football tournament in December which featured 65 teams with 168 matches, 8 winners trophies, 160 medals and over 500 boys and girls playing football.
Lyndon Wain, Nantwich Town FC Community Development Manager), said: “Our Christmas Cup was a huge success and we are keen to further build our reputation as a leading community football club.
“Our new facility enables us to provide great opportunities for local children and their families to not only participate in sports but connect with their community.
“Our Easter Cup has already had a great response and we are at 50% capacity after one day.
“We have plans in place for further tournaments throughout 2024 introducing older age groups and utilising both 3G pitches and our grass pitches in the summer.
“There is a real buzz around the club and our volunteers are keen to showcase our facility and the hard work they do across their various roles.
“It’s an exciting time to join the club as a player, coach, volunteers, supporter or sponsor.”
The tournament is available to sponsor and the club are looking for local businesses to provide stalls, entertainment or other relevant services.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/NTFCCommunity or email: [email protected]
