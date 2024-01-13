11 hours ago
New Creative Writing course launches at Brine Leas in Nantwich

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews January 13, 2024
showcase - school transport - brine leas school - creative commons licence by jaggery

A new seven-week course on Creative Writing is set to start at Brine Leas Academy in Nantwich.

The course, run by Liam Doran, will launch on Thursday 25th January, from 7pm to 9pm.

It is part of the adult education programme held at the school.

Liam is marking five successful years of service as the adult education’s writing coach in residence.

Associate lecturer Liam said: “It’s that time of the year again – new year, new course and hopefully some new budding writers jumping aboard!

“The workshops cover a breadth of subjects including prose, poetry and screenwriting.

“There are only 15 places available, so please enrol as soon as you can to avoid disappointment.”

Course fees apply.

For further details and to book a place, email [email protected] or call 01270 625663.

