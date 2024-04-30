Crewe-Nantwich 84 bus service change amid new station opening

1 hour ago
Stagecoach bus

The busy 84 and 84X bus Stagecoach services between Crewe and Nantwich will have a temporary stop this weekend in Crewe as the new bus station prepares to open.

Service 84 and 84X will use the temporary stop on Prince Albert Street in Crewe on Saturday May 4 from 7.20pm until end of service on Monday May 6.

From Tuesday May 7, the new Crewe Bus Station will be open and the 84 services will serve the new bus station using stand 5 for all inbound/outbound journeys.

First Potteries are also warning passengers this weekend of disruption.

They said: “From Tuesday 7th May, the new bus station in Crewe will be in operation.

“Prior to this, there is an expected transition period from 19:30 Saturday 4th May until Tuesday 7th May as both bus stations will be closed.

“During this time, passengers are advised to board/alight at Prince Albert Street if they would normally do so at the bus station. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

More information on all bus timetables can be found on the Cheshire East Council website here

