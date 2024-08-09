Five candidates battle for new MP Naismith’s Crewe West seat

Five candidates will battle it out in the Crewe West ward next month for a seat on Cheshire East Council, writes Belinda Ryan.
The seat became vacant after former Labour councillor Connor Naismith was elected as the new Crewe and Nantwich MP in July’s general election.
Melanie English is standing for the Green Party and Nick Goulding is representing Reform UK.
Brian Silvester is the candidate for Crewe First, Putting People Before Politics.
David Simcox is standing as a Local Conservative and will be hoping to follow on from the success of the Tories in the last by-election six months ago, when Roger Morris pulled off a surprise victory and snatched the Crewe Central seat from Labour.
Ben Wye is Labour’s candidate, and he will be hoping his party can hold on to the seat held by Mr Naismith.
The Crewe West by-election will take place on Thursday, September 5.
Applications to register to vote must reach the electoral registration officer by 12 midnight on Monday, 19 August 2024.
Applications can be made online at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote
