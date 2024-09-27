Mornflake donates “lucky” football shirt funds to St Luke’s Hospice

Football fans are being asked to get behind a new fundraising drive for St Luke’s Cheshire Hospice.
The hospice has been donated sponsorship space on Crewe Alexandra’s new blue and white third kit which is being sold online and in the club shop to boost funds for patient care.
South Cheshire breakfast company Mornflake, the Alex’s principal partner and long standing shirt sponsor, made the gesture to mark 350 years of its family business and show support when charities are struggling.
Now St Luke’s, which provides care and support to people with life-limiting conditions, is front and centre of the Alex’s specially-designed new kit helping to raise money as well as awareness of the vital services it provides.
And already it’s been dubbed the “lucky shirt” by players and fans after a 0-1 win on its first outing.
A late goal at Accrington Stanley made it three wins in a row for the League Two “Railwaymen” after swapping from their usual red.
Andy Bailey, corporate partnerships manager for St Luke’s Hospice, said: “We are honoured to be featured on Crewe Alex’s new third kit and are so grateful to our long-term supporters Mornflake for this fantastic opportunity.
“We hope the shirt will raise awareness of the Hospice and the vital services we provide the local community, whilst also helping to raise funds to support our care in the future.
“The brand new shirt is proudly on display in our reception area and is proving to be a fabulous talking point for patients, visitors, staff and volunteers.
“The whole venture is being widely applauded here at the Hospice and we hope that feeling of joy and pride continues to transcend to the team on the pitch.”
Mornflake’s alliance with Crewe Alex began with their first shirt sponsorship deal in 2005.
Today, they are the longest-serving shirt sponsors in the country.
Managing director at Mornflake James Lea said: “We take great pride in our long partnership with Crewe Alexandra FC and seeing our name out on the pitch.
“Like us, the club has a long history in Crewe and is part of a local heritage we look to support.
“We hope the new third shirt will generate much-needed funds for the hospice which supports local people through challenging times and plays such an important role in our community.”
St Luke’s Hospice provides palliative care to local people and supports them in ways which go beyond the scope and funding of the NHS.
Mornflake is a regular supporter of hospice fundraisers including its Christmas elf run in Cheshire schools.
Alex Chairman Charles Grant said: “This is a wonderful gesture by Mornflake and it will be an honour and a privilege for our players’ shirts to bear the St Luke’s name this season.
“St Luke’s Hospice is so important to the people of South and Mid Cheshire.
“I would like to thank John Lea and everybody at Mornflake for the opportunity to help support a cause so close to our hearts.”
Crewe Alexandra’s new third shirt is priced £50 for adults and £37 for juniors – with £5 from each sale going directly to St Luke’s. Go www.thealexandrastore.co.uk
