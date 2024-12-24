1 day ago
Round Table collects record £17,000 from Santa float
2 days ago
Nantwich girl chops off hair to raise money for cancer charity
2 days ago
Nantwich Town beat Bootle 3-1 to maintain promotion hopes
4 days ago
Meppen-Walters leaves Nantwich Town to join Bury FC
4 days ago
Leighton Hospital visiting hours extended over festive season
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Richmond Villages named as main Battle of Nantwich sponsor

in Clubs & Societies / Community Events / What's On & Reviews December 24, 2024
Battle of Nantwich 1 - Pic by Tony Pennance

Richmond Villages Nantwich has been named as headline sponsor for the annual Battle of Nantwich re-enactment.

The event, to take place on January 25, draws thousands of visitors each year.

Members of the Sealed Knot recreate the 1644 battle in which local forces successfully defended Nantwich from a Royalist siege.

It is organised by the Holly Holy Day Society, unpaid volunteers who give up their time to plan the event.

Nicola Jackson, senior village adviser at Richmond Villages Nantwich, said: “We’re thrilled to be the headline sponsor for this iconic event.

The Battle of Nantwich is a celebration of our town’s rich history, and we’re proud to support something that brings our community together in such a meaningful way.”

The sponsorship will fund improvements to the event, including expanded educational programmes, enhanced facilities for visitors, and greater support for the Sealed Knot’s performers.

The event also features historical displays, workshops, and family activities.

Jo Lowry, chair of the Holly Holy Day Society, said: “We’re grateful to Richmond Villages for their generous support.

“Their involvement ensures the continued success of this event and helps us preserve an important part of our heritage.”

(story by Jonathan White)

Publicity photo - Battle of Nantwich re-enactment on Mill Island - musketeers fire at opposing forces (1)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.