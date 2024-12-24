Richmond Villages named as main Battle of Nantwich sponsor

Richmond Villages Nantwich has been named as headline sponsor for the annual Battle of Nantwich re-enactment.
The event, to take place on January 25, draws thousands of visitors each year.
Members of the Sealed Knot recreate the 1644 battle in which local forces successfully defended Nantwich from a Royalist siege.
It is organised by the Holly Holy Day Society, unpaid volunteers who give up their time to plan the event.
Nicola Jackson, senior village adviser at Richmond Villages Nantwich, said: “We’re thrilled to be the headline sponsor for this iconic event.
“The Battle of Nantwich is a celebration of our town’s rich history, and we’re proud to support something that brings our community together in such a meaningful way.”
The sponsorship will fund improvements to the event, including expanded educational programmes, enhanced facilities for visitors, and greater support for the Sealed Knot’s performers.
The event also features historical displays, workshops, and family activities.
Jo Lowry, chair of the Holly Holy Day Society, said: “We’re grateful to Richmond Villages for their generous support.
“Their involvement ensures the continued success of this event and helps us preserve an important part of our heritage.”
(story by Jonathan White)
Recent Comments