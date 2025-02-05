Emergency services tackle fourth Tilstone House fire as A51 shut

A fourth blaze at the former Tilstone House wedding mansion near Alpraham closed the busy A51 earlier today.

Fire engines from Tarporley, Nantwich, Chester, Winsford and Crewe and the aerial ladder platform from Chester, plus relief crews from Malpas and Crewe have all been at the scene since 11.30pm last night (Feb 4).

The latest fire in the derelict venue in Tilstone Fearnall involves the first and second floor.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and tackled the fire with hose reels.

Police closed the A51 Nantwich Road while the incident was dealt with.

Crews had managed to put the fire out by 2.30am today. Firefighters continued to damp down and removed parts of the roof area to fully extinguish the area.

By 7.30am, relief crews from Malpas and Crewe were on scene to monitor the building for hot spots of fire.

The A51 road was reopened around 7.30am.

Police recently issued an appeal for information on three previous fires at the same site in the past month.

The first happened at around 8.15pm on Sunday January 12th.

A second report of a fire at an outbuilding next to the vacant property was received by police at 4.30pm on Saturday January 25th.

And a third report was recorded at around 5.15pm on Monday January 27th.

Police are treating all three incidents as arson.

Detective Constable Laura Irwin said: “We are currently investigating these three incidents and believe that each fire has been set deliberately.

“Not only is this incredibly dangerous behaviour, but it is also a drain on police and fire resources who must then attend these incidents.

“We would therefore like to appeal for any witnesses or anyone who has seen any suspicious behaviour at the location to get in touch with us.

“The same goes for anyone who may have any footage, including dashcam footage which could help us to trace any potential suspects.

“You can report information to us via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or call 101, quoting 25000066999.”

