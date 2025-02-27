Ditch three-weekly bin collections, residents urge CEC councillors

Plans to introduce three-weekly bin collections should be “knocked on the head” because current fortnightly missed collections lead to rat problems, a resident told councillors.

Peter Ruse told Cheshire East Council he is one of almost 50 people living in a block of 26 flats.

“We have four recycle bins and four general waste bins. These get full on fortnightly collections,” he told the meeting of the full council at Tatton Park.

“On top of that, we get missed collections as a frequent occurrence…

“We’ve got rats coming in when this happens.”

Mr Ruse said there was CCTV which was monitored and residents stopped people putting waste in the wrong bins “but we can only go so far”.

He added: “By and large, we are doing our bit. It’s unacceptable to be even thinking about going to a three-weekly collection.

“So these continual suggestions that we might be doing that need to be knocked on the head.”

Cllr Mick Warren (Macclesfield, Ind), chair of environment and communities committee, said the decision to go to three-weekly black bin collections had been taken in November.

“This change will be implemented in parallel with the introduction of weekly food waste collections, which have been mandated by legislation to be offered to all households from April 2026,” he said.

“As part of the same proposal, residents will see an increased level of service relating to missed bins, which will mean the council will return within three working days, rather than five working days as the policy currently states.”

Cllr Warren said at present, the number of missed bins reported is approximately 150 in every 100,000 “hence a very small proportion”.

He added: “The council will continue to closely monitor the performance of the service as changes to waste collection frequencies are implemented.”

(Story by Belinda Ryan, local democracy reporter)