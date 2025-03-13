Nantwich Museum quiz evening fundraiser at Vagrants

Nantwich Museum is holding a general knowledge quiz at the Vagrants Sport Centre in Willaston to raise funds.

The quiz takes place on Thursday 27th March. Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The entry price is £15 per person which includes a meal.

There will also be a raffle with prizes donated by Rookery Hall, the Black Lion, Nantwich Cheese Shop amongst others.

Book in advance online, by calling in to the Museum (Tuesday -Saturday 10am-4.00pm) or phoning 01270 627104.

A museum spokesperson said: “Get your friends together and join us for a fun-packed evening hosted by Nantwich Museum volunteer Wyn Jones, the quizmaster.

“The general knowledge quiz will act as a fundraiser for Nantwich Museum.

“The Museum must generate the majority of its own funds to enable it to offer a wide range of activities for the whole community.”

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.