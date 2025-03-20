Hankelow “community” pub secures licence to stage weddings

The White Lion in Hankelow near Nantwich has branched out to stage weddings after securing a licence.

The popular pub was re-opened after villagers clubbed together to refurbish the venue and it now a hub for village life.

And it has embraced the rising trend of “micro-weddings” by becoming a licensed wedding venue.

And Sian Cramer, the pub’s operations director, and her husband Guy led the way as the first to marry there.

Sian said: “Being both bride and wedding planner I was able to use my own experience to build packages and little extras and add-ons that allows couples to tailor make their day and create their wedding their way!”

Recently renovated, The White Lion combines traditional charm with modern elegance and could be perfect for smaller weddings.

The pub is more than 200 years old but was rescued after it closed down in 2016.

It was feared it would be turned into housing so around 40 people in the community joined forces to renovate the old building and re-open in 2022.

It now offers wedding packages from intimate gatherings of up to 40 guests to larger celebrations of 200.

The venue will be celebrating its new licence with a Wedding Fayre on Saturday March 22.

Attendees will have a chance to WIN A WEDDING worth £4,500 by booking an appointment.

For more information www.thewhitelionhankelow.co.uk/weddings or to book an appointment email [email protected]