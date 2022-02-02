Hankelow pub to reopen after multi-million community project

A popular pub in Hankelow near Nantwich is set to reopen next month following a multi-million pound project run by villagers.

The White Lion, which has been closed since 2016, was bought by members of the local community to stop it being sold for housing.

Since then, it has become a major project for nearly 40 villagers who have worked together to raise funds to complete the investment.

Focus groups have taken on different aspects of the refurbishment, including design, build, operations, and the pub’s green credentials.

Now it is set to reopen under General Manager Christaki Frangeskou, who joins chef Jack Fields.

The pub will be serving a menu based on locally sourced seasonal ingredients and featuring refined takes on pub classics.

The White Lion will also focus on beer, taking advantage of local microbreweries to stock a rotating range of cask and craft beer, alongside a core house selection.

The building has been extended, with local builder James Shenton’s joinery a focal point in the rear extension that will serve as the front door.

The design has been led by community team members and brought to life by Manchester-based designer Jason Prince.

Setting the pub apart is also its pioneering green credentials.

The White Lion benefits from rooftop solar panels, a cutting-edge, infrared ceiling and wall-mounted heating system, an integrated building management efficiency scheme, and a rainwater harvesting tank.

The car park will also have electric vehicle charging points.

Nic Goodwin, director of the project, said: “Our commitment to sustainability has guided us throughout the project.

“We have used reclaimed and low-energy materials wherever possible and will be upcycling where possible across our operations too.

“Our aim is to substantially reduce waste going to landfill and bring our net carbon emissions as close to zero as possible, bearing in mind the nature of the project.

“But what has been most important to us all is bringing back to life our local pub.

“It has been such an important part of Hankelow over the years, and we’re all tremendously excited for it to open its doors again!”

The White Lion is NOW recruiting for a number of roles ahead of the opening, including front of house and kitchen positions.

Anyone interested in applying for the positions can be registered by emailing: [email protected]