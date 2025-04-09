2 hours ago
Nantwich Museum to turn clock back for VE Day anniversary

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews April 9, 2025
Supplied By Yvonne Ozanne 07-05-08 Children of No 1, Wood Street, Nantwich, Cheshire, taken on 8 May 1945, Victory in Europe Day

Nantwich Museum is turning back the clock to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Everyone is welcome to attend a drop in event at the museum celebrating Victory in Europe Day on May 8 when there will be themed refreshments in the Millennium Gallery from 10am and 4pm.

It takes place as part of a VE Day exhibition capturing the joy felt in Nantwich as the war ended.

Museum manager Kate Dobson said: “Victory in Europe Day, 8 May 1945, the day after Germany surrendered unconditionally marking the end of World War 2 in the west is being celebrated at the museum with an exhibition running from Tuesday, May 6 to Saturday, May 10.

“Artefacts and memorabilia of the time are featured introducing a more substantial exhibition, ‘Nantwich in World War 2’ running from Wednesday July 22 to Saturday October 11.”

For more information go to www.nantwichmuseum.org.uk

Do you have any images and memories to share of VE Day in Nantwich?

Email [email protected]

(Pic: All dressed up for a party, the children of First Wood Street in Nantwich on VE Day. Pic supplied by Yvonne Ozanne)

