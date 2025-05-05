VE Day anniversary celebrations at Nantwich Museum

Nantwich Museum is staging a special exhibition this week to mark the anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

VE Day was declared on May 8th 1945, the day after Germany surrendered unconditionally marking the end of World War Two in the west.

It is being celebrated at Nantwich Museum with a small exhibition running from Tuesday May 6 to Saturday May 10.

Artefacts and memorabilia of the time are featured introducing a more substantial exhibition “Nantwich at War” running from Wednesday 22 July to Saturday 11 October.

This Thursday (May 8) marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day and the museum is marking the occasion with a free drop-in event between 11am and 4pm when free themed refreshments will be served in the Millennium Gallery.

A Reminiscence Book will be available where visitors can record their own memories of the war in Nantwich.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.