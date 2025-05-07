10 hours ago
Cheshire Fire drops case against firms in Beechmere blaze case
1 day ago
Fire crews tackle large fire at Delamere Forest
4 days ago
Nantwich pensioner remembers five uncles who fought in WW2
4 days ago
Nantwich Librarian’s last chapter after 22 years of service
5 days ago
Nantwich Town captain Troy Bourne to leave club this summer
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Cheshire Fire drops case against firms in Beechmere blaze case

in Environment / Human Interest / Incident / News May 7, 2025
beechmere fire 1

Cheshire Fire Service bosses have dropped prosecutions against four organisations connected with the massive blaze which destroyed the Beechmere retirement village in Crewe.

The trial into alleged breaches of fire safety regulations by four companies involved in the design, risk assessment, management and maintenance of Beechmere began yesterday (May 6) at Chester Crown Court.

The Beechmere complex, which housed around 150 residents, was destroyed in a huge fire on August 8 2019.

Cheshire Fire Service brought the prosecutions under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

It followed a long investigation into the cause of the fire and the reasons why it spread so rapidly.

But today, the fire service admitted it was unlikely to secure convictions and have dropped the case.

The news will be a bitter blow to the many families impacted by the blaze.

Alex Waller, Chief Fire Officer for Cheshire, said: “Following extensive legal submissions heard over the first two days of the trial, unfortunately it became clear this morning (Wednesday 7 May) that there would be no realistic prospect of securing convictions.

“After carefully considering legal advice, regrettably we have taken the very difficult decision to withdraw our prosecution case against all four defendants.

“We understand that former residents of Beechmere and their families will be disappointed with this outcome, which is not the one we have been working hard to achieve.”

The four defendants – Avantage (Cheshire) Ltd, Your Housing Ltd, Morgan Sindall Property Services Ltd and Total Fire Group Ltd – had faced a total of 14 charges between them.

They had all pleaded not guilty.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.