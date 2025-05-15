Royal Mail vows to improve in Nantwich, says MP

Royal Mail bosses have committed to improving postal services in Nantwich, MP Connor Naismith said today.

The organisation has confirmed extra postal workers have been drafted in to work out of the Nantwich delivery office.

A community-led campaign has been ongoing to resolve delays in postal services in parts of the constituency, with Nantwich and Willaston particularly hit.

The campaign followed a series of complaints from local residents about missed, delayed, or inconsistent mail deliveries.

This has led to serious issues such as missed bills, late medical appointment notices, and business setbacks.

Now Mr Naismith, MP for Crewe and Nantwich, says he has successfully lobbied Royal Mail for service improvements in the area after Nantwich News highlighted the issue back in January.

He set up a letter-writing platform to encourage residents to demand action.

This allowed people to contact Royal Mail quickly and directly, adding pressure on the organisation to act.

The company has now acknowledged there have been “operational issues” that have contributed to the disruption in service.

They have confirmed that four additional postal workers have been recruited to the Nantwich Delivery Office, and they have committed to placing special emphasis on improving delivery performance in your area going forward.

Mr Naismith said: “I know many residents in Nantwich have experienced significant challenges with mail deliveries recently and I want to thank those who have been in touch with my office to keep me updated with these ongoing issues.

“I want to assure you that I have been consistently holding Royal Mail to account, because I simply do not believe the level of service you have received is acceptable.

“Many local residents have played a key role in helping me do that, by using my Action Network letter campaign to raise these concerns directly with Royal Mail’s Chief Executive.

“Thanks to your efforts, we have been able to get these issues recognised at the highest level of the organisation.”