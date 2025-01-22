5 hours ago
Cheshire East to continue paying some people to stop smoking
8 hours ago
Vital therapy for South Cheshire patients faces risk of closure
12 hours ago
MP blasts Royal Mail bosses over Nantwich and Willaston service
1 day ago
£21 million for Cheshire East to fix our pothole-plagued roads
1 day ago
CEC leaders to press Government over winter fuel allowance
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

MP blasts Royal Mail bosses over Nantwich and Willaston service

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics January 22, 2025
Royal Mail van - pic by Alex Borland

Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith has slammed Royal Mail today for its “unacceptable” postal service in some parts of Nantwich and Willaston.

And he says he is still waiting for a reply from the communications company more than a month after he first contacted them.

Numerous residents say they have not received post for several weeks – including important appointment letters and bills with deadlines for payment.

Mr Naismith said today: “This matter was first raised in September 2024 yet my constituents continue to experience significant disruptions to their postal service, with no resolution or adequate explanation provided.

“I have received contact from a number of constituents in Willaston who say they are not receiving mail for weeks at a time.

“They are missing important correspondence including hospital appointments, fines with deadlines for payment, and bills among other things.

“This particularly impacts residents who do not have access to the internet.”

Mr Naismith blamed management decisions for “systemic delays”.

He added: “This is not about blaming hard-working postal staff, rather it is clear management decisions are contributing to these systemic delays leaving my constituents without post for extended periods.

“This is unacceptable, particularly as many rely on timely deliveries for matters such as pensions, tax notifications and other critical communications.”

In his letter to Royal Mail CEO Emma Gilthorpe, he has called on Royal Mail chiefs to explain reasons for the delays, what they intend to to about it and a timeline for the “restoration of a reliable postal service” in Nantwich and Willaston.

We approached Royal Mail for a comment and… we are awaiting a reply.

Tags: , , ,

3 Comments

  1. Diamond Geezer says:
    January 22, 2025 at 8:34 pm

    @JD
    lol, you old Tory faithfuls are so funny
    14 years of lies and still you criticise the current Govt that has been in power for just 6 months

    Reply
  2. JD says:
    January 22, 2025 at 6:09 pm

    Mr Naismith should get his and Party in order and maybe then he has credibility to comment

    Reply
  3. Chris P Bacon says:
    January 22, 2025 at 4:46 pm

    Quote

    We approached Royal Mail for a comment and… we are awaiting a reply.

    Lol

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.