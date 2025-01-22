MP blasts Royal Mail bosses over Nantwich and Willaston service

Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith has slammed Royal Mail today for its “unacceptable” postal service in some parts of Nantwich and Willaston.

And he says he is still waiting for a reply from the communications company more than a month after he first contacted them.

Numerous residents say they have not received post for several weeks – including important appointment letters and bills with deadlines for payment.

Mr Naismith said today: “This matter was first raised in September 2024 yet my constituents continue to experience significant disruptions to their postal service, with no resolution or adequate explanation provided.

“I have received contact from a number of constituents in Willaston who say they are not receiving mail for weeks at a time.

“They are missing important correspondence including hospital appointments, fines with deadlines for payment, and bills among other things.

“This particularly impacts residents who do not have access to the internet.”

Mr Naismith blamed management decisions for “systemic delays”.

He added: “This is not about blaming hard-working postal staff, rather it is clear management decisions are contributing to these systemic delays leaving my constituents without post for extended periods.

“This is unacceptable, particularly as many rely on timely deliveries for matters such as pensions, tax notifications and other critical communications.”

In his letter to Royal Mail CEO Emma Gilthorpe, he has called on Royal Mail chiefs to explain reasons for the delays, what they intend to to about it and a timeline for the “restoration of a reliable postal service” in Nantwich and Willaston.

We approached Royal Mail for a comment and… we are awaiting a reply.