Cheshire College starts merger talks with Macclesfield

Plans are underway for Cheshire College – South & West to merge with Macclesfield College.

If the merger goes ahead, it would create a huge education provider with around 11,000 learners.

Bosses also say it would create an annual income of more than £63 million.

In a statement, Cheshire College said: “Cheshire College- South & West (CCSW) and Macclesfield College have announced the start of formal discussions regarding a proposed merger, aiming to create one of the region’s largest and most resilient General Further Education (GFE) institutions.

“The merger, described by both colleges as ‘voluntary’, would position the new college group at the forefront of skills and education provision in anticipation of regional devolution.

“The two institutions will now undertake a period of due diligence and public consultation, with a proposed merger date of July 2026.

“Based on the latest available data, the merged college could serve approximately 11,000 learners and generate a combined annual income exceeding £63 million.

“Our vision is to create a regional powerhouse for education and skills — a strong, sustainable group able to invest in its communities, innovate in its curriculum and deliver a ‘stronger together’ offer that meets the needs of learners, employers and the wider region.”