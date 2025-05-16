History comes to life for Calveley Academy pupils on VE Day

Pupils and staff at Calveley Primary Academy commemorated the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a vibrant street party celebration held on the school field.

Under glorious sunshine, the school community came together to mark the historical occasion.

Tables were lined up outdoors for a traditional street party-style lunch, accompanied by music and dancing that captured the spirit of the 1940s.

In keeping with the occasion, children and staff arrived at school dressed in wartime-themed outfits or in patriotic red, white, and blue.

The celebration served both as a joyful event and a valuable educational opportunity, helping pupils understand the importance of VE Day and the values of peace, unity, and resilience.

One of the highlights of the day came from a pupil in Sycamore Class, who shared a treasured family heirloom — a letter written by his Great Grandmother at the age of 11.

She had been evacuated during the war, travelling nearly 150 miles from Norfolk to Nottinghamshire.

The moving account gave classmates a real-life glimpse into the experiences of children during the Second World War.

Another pupil delivered a wonderful presentation to the class about her Great Gran, Gwen McBryde who was in the land army and features in the Wartime Country Diaries book.

Headteacher Ray Rudd said: “It was fantastic to see the whole school come together to mark such an important day in history.

“The children really embraced the experience—from the costumes and music to the stories shared—and created memories that will last a lifetime.”

The school would like to thank staff, families, and the wider community for their support in making the event a success.