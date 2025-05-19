1 hour ago
Fire crews tackle out of control garden fire near Nantwich

in Incident / News May 19, 2025
fire in garden in Dairy Lane Aston Juxtra Mondrum

Fire crews were called out to tackle a garden fire which had become out of control at a house near Nantwich.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm yesterday (May 18) on Dairy Lane in Aston Juxtra Mondrum.

Two fire engines from Nantwich and Crewe attended the scene.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews were called to a controlled burn that had got out of control and spread to a nearby shed.

“Firefighters used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

“A stack drag was used to cool the nearby land and a thermal imaging camera was used to monitor temperature in the surrounding area.”

