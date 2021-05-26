Nantwich Town Council launches “Dabbers Don’t Drop” litter campaign

Town councillors in Nantwich have launched a new campaign called “Dabbers Don’t Drop” to highlight growing problems of litter, dog fouling and fly-tipping.

Officials say there has been an “unacceptable” increase in littering around the town centre, parks, and along the town’s canal and river.

Its new ‘Dabbers Don’t Drop’ campaign will begin this Friday May 28 in line with “The Great British Spring Clean” organised by Keep Britain Tidy.

Posters and banners will be displayed around the town, supported by posts on social media, as a reminder to residents not to drop litter.

A spokeswoman for Nantwich Town Council said: “We are keen to emphasise that tackling litter is not just about one campaign though, it is about sustained action to tackle litter and change behaviour over time.

“Therefore, the council is also encouraging schools to join the campaign by educating young people about the impact of litter dropping on our town and environment.

“The council is working on a number of initiatives to help combat litter issues and will continue to work closely with and support the voluntary litter groups in the town.

“We live in a beautiful town. It is for all of us to keep Nantwich clean and green!”

If you can spare time and help litter picking groups, visit Nantwich Litter Action on Facebook, to find out more about the work they do.

And for those already collecting do not forget to log your efforts at www.gbspringclean.org