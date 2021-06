Fire crews tackled a kitchen fire at a pub in Nantwich.

Two appliances from Nantwich attended the incident at Sacred Orchard on Middlewich Road at around 7.50pm on Monday (June 21)

Firefighters found the kitchen was heavily smoke-logged.

Wearing two breathing apparatus, crews used a hose reel to damp down and a large fan to disperse the smoke.

The fire is believed to have been caused by the grill.

Everyone inside was accounted for, and no one was injured.