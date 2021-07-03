6 hours ago
Walk-in vaccination centres to open amid rise in Cheshire East cases
Walk-in vaccination centres to open amid rise in Cheshire East cases

in Health / Human Interest / News July 3, 2021
Nantwich sign to Covid 19 Vaccination Centre

Pop-up walk in vaccination centres will be available in South Cheshire next week as health chiefs continue to tackle the rising cases of Covid.

Walk-in vaccination clinics will be running in Crewe on Monday and Tuesday at Grand Junction Retail Park and Weston Road, run by Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Trust.

The clinics will be open from 10am to 4pm (Monday) and 12pm-6pm (Tuesday), offering the Pfizer vaccines for younger people aged 18-39. No appointment needed.

It comes as Cheshire East Council health chiefs voiced their concern about the increase in Covid-19 “Delta” variant cases across the borough.

Cheshire East was designated as an Enhanced Response Area on June 14.

Since then cases of the Delta variant have continued to rise in Crewe and Nantwich as well as more recently in Congleton, Middlewich and Sandbach.

According to CEC statistics, there were 634 new cases in the seven days up to June 27. This is a rise from 575 cases in the previous seven days.

Dr Matt Tyrer, director of public health at Cheshire East Council, said: “We have all worked together for such a long time over the last 16 months to keep people safe and I want to thank everyone for following the guidance.

“But despite all our efforts, we are now seeing worrying patterns of infection emerging.

“We can’t afford to become complacent otherwise we will keep seeing rates rise and our schools and businesses will continue suffering disruption.

“We all have to be socially responsible and do the right thing for ourselves and for each other.

“This includes young people as the majority of new cases are in the 10 to 39 age group and whether you are a young person or an adult, it’s in our hands to do the right thing.”

Cllr Jill Rhodes, Cheshire East Council adults and health committee chair, said: “We are so close to our lives returning to normal, but now is not the time to let our guard down.

“Hands, space, face, fresh air, along with getting both jabs when they are offered to you along with regular testing, is more important than ever.”

The council recently launched a new public awareness campaign called ‘It’s in our hands’.

For more information on testing, vaccinations and self-isolation support, visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/covid19

