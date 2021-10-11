St Luke’s Hospice Cheshire launches ‘Bring £1 to Work Day’

Workplaces are being urged to back Cheshire hospice St Luke’s “Bring a £1 to Work Day” fundraising initiative.

The fundraiser is taking place on Wednesday November 3 and is a chance for businesses to bring their staff together and invite them to donate £1 for St Luke’s.

If every member of a local business gathered together and donated £1, they could collectively make a big difference to patient care.

The Hospice staged its inaugural “Bring a Pound to Work Day” almost two years ago, with workers from more than 60 local companies taking part and raising more than £5,000.

Andy Bailey, Corporate Partnerships Manager from St Luke’s, said: “When we ran the campaign back in November 2019, our volunteers managed to visit every single workplace in person to collect donations.

“Of course now, many local businesses still have staff working from home, so we are giving them the option of joining in with the fun of the day but paying their £1s online.

“Since the start of 2020 our own fundraising income has suffered, so we truly value the support of local businesses, now more than ever.”

The Hospice is hoping to attract more business to this year’s campaign and wants everyone to get involved whether a team of two, 20 or 200 in office or at home.

All pounds raised will go towards patient care at the hospice, to support more local people and their families.

To register your work place for the ‘easiest fundraiser ever’, visit www.slhospice.co.uk/pound or contact Andy Bailey at [email protected]