Up to 93% of Cheshire East parents have received their first preference primary school for September 2024, the authority said.

The figures were revealed after parents and carers received their choices on national primary school offer day (April 16).

More than 4,000 applications were received from parents and carers whose children will be starting primary school in September.

CEC says 93% have received an offer of their preferred school this year, with around 98.5% receiving an offer from their three preferences.

Cheshire East Council has a statutory duty to provide enough school places available to local children and young people.

The council has advised parents and carers now have a number of options:

– Accept the school place – the deadline for this is 30 April 2024

– If child has not been offered a place at a preferred school, they can go on one or more school waiting lists – parents should do this by 30 April 2024, but you can join until the end of December

– If they are unhappy with the offer they have received, they can make an appeal before the deadline of 14 May 2024

Parents are advised to accept their child’s offer even if they would prefer a different school until they have confirmed alternative plans for their child’s education.

Cllr Carol Bulman, lead member for children and families at Cheshire East Council, said: “Primary school offer day is a key date in the calendar for children and families across the borough, with many parents keen for their child’s first full-time experience in education to take place at their desired school.

“We appreciate the importance of this for parents, and are pleased to have once again delivered great results for our children in Cheshire East.

“We have a selection of Ofsted rated good or outstanding schools in the borough, something which we are proud of, and which is a testament to the commitment of our school teaching and support staff.

“We know that Cheshire East is a great place to live as well as learn, and I’d like to thank the commitment and dedication of our school admissions team at the council to enable our young children to thrive.

“We will continue to work hard to ensure all children have the right education to meet their needs, adapting support as children and young people progress and their requirements change.

“I’d like to wish all pupils starting primary education the very best for the next academic year, and hope that they enjoy their new schools as they take the leap into their reception year.”

For help and advice, parents can visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/schooladmissions, the website of their preferred school, e-mail [email protected] or call 0300 123 5012 (option 1)