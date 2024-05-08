Robinson sparkles as Nantwich CC 1sts beat Timperley

Luke Robinson’s sparkling start to Nantwich CC’s season continued as the first team recorded their second emphatic victory of the new campaign.

With the Dabbers batting second against Timperley at Whitehouse Lane, Robinson (84 no) hit five sixes and eight fours.

He took Nantwich past their victory target of 138 with 32 overs and seven wickets to spare.

Jake Pearson hit a run-a-ball 25 to keep Robinson company in the comfortable run chase.

Having been put into bat by home skipper Ray Doyle, Timperley never got to grips with the Nantwich attack.

Phil Stockton (4-43) and Jimmy Warrington (3-19) led the way in bowling the visitors out for 138.

There is a big weekend coming up for the first team as they entertain 2023 champions Alderley Edge in the Cheshire County League on Saturday (11am start) and Wolverhampton CC in the ECB National Cup on Sunday (1pm start).

Both games are at Nantwich Cricket Club and all spectators are welcome and the bar will be open.

The Nantwich second team had a frustrating weekend as their match at Timperley was cancelled because of ground conditions but the Saturday third team had a good win at JG Meakin CC.

Put into bat, Callum Pearson made 30, James Michell made 49 and Robert Howell was unbeaten win 27 but 129-7 from 40 overs did not look an overly imposing target for the home side.

But Jacob Howell, Adam Darlington and Jack Jarvis all chipped in with two wickets, and Pearson took 3-11, as JG Meakin were dismissed for 120.

And the Sunday thirds continued their good start to the season as 76 from Jakob Jordan helped them to a total of 174-6 at Marple.

The home side, despite a breezy start, never looked like reaching their target and a fantastic spell of 5-12 from Karl Prince was largely responsible for a 46-run victory for the Dabbers.

The Sunday thirds then reappeared at Whitehouse Lane on Bank Holiday Monday in their T20 competition and beat Macclesfield by eight runs.

Darren Zidek’s 34-ball 59 was the highlight of the home side’s 137-4 and Sam Cork and Arthur Bate then took three wickets apiece to help restrict the visitors to 129-8.

Nantwich Vipers have also been in action, the first team winning by four runs at Stockport Georgians.

After electing to bat, Nantwich posted a target of 108, thanks to an unbeaten opening partnership between Charlotte Neal (51no) and Grace Michell (44no).

In a close game, the home side came up just short, Bethan Hughes the pick off the Nantwich bowlers with 2-16.

The Vipers second team had two wins in three days, Ashlee Prince (36no) and Ellie Pearson (21) leading the successful chase as Nantwich reached Lindow CC’s 93 all out with seven wickets in hand on Sunday.

And on Tuesday evening in the T20 Development Cup, Laura Midwinter made an unbeaten 13 as Nantwich set Kingsley CC a target of 87.

Ashlee Prince took a couple of wickets as the home side were dismissed for 32.