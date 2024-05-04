2 hours ago
Labour’s Dan Price wins Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner election
Crewe man charged with shoplifting in Nantwich store
Nantwich residents air concerns over new car wash plans
Work on new Nantwich Costa Coffee shop reveals copper ceiling
Brine Leas pays tribute to headteacher David Cole who died
A man from Crewe has been charged with a shoplifting offence at a convenience store on Middlewich Road in Nantwich.

Police were called out to an incident on Saturday April 20 amid a report of a male who had stolen items from the convenience store in Nantwich.

The alleged offender was traced by Crewe Response Team yesterday (May 3) at an address in Crewe and was arrested.

Daniel Hough, 33, from Crewe, has been charged with one count of theft from a shop and will appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 30 May.

