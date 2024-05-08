Wistaston man among four jailed following street brawl

Four men including one from Wistaston have been jailed for a combined total of almost seven years following a street brawl in broad daylight in Crewe.

The men, who were sentenced at Chester Crown Court, were involved in a fight which broke out on Davenport Avenue in August 2023.

Christopher Rawlings (left), 45, of Willow Crescent, Wistaston, was sentenced to 21 months.

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Nigel Dunn (centre), 45, of Fanshawe Walk, Crewe, was sentenced to 20 months after previously pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Richard Wharton (bottom right), 44, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 18 months after previously pleading guilty to affray.

Nathan Thomas (top right), 36, of Wingate Road, Worsley, was sentenced to two years after previously being found guilty of violent disorder.

It started when Rawlings and Dunn were on Davenport Avenue at around 6.30pm on Sunday August 13 2023.

The two men came across Thomas and Wharton and a fight broke out within the group.

CCTV showed the men assaulting each other with weapons before the group separated and made off on foot in different directions.

Two knives and a metal bar were located at the scene of the incident.

Rawlings suffered a deep laceration to the front and back of his head, requiring multiple stitches, and a puncture wound to his arm.

He was placed in a medically induced coma in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Dunn sustained a fractured collar bone and a fractured elbow and was located by officers as he received treatment from paramedics.

Wharton and Thomas were later identified from CCTV footage which was reviewed by an officer.

All four men were later charged in relation to the incident.

Following the sentencing, DC Graham Lee said: “Not only did this incident cause very serious injuries to one of the men involved, but it also occurred in broad daylight in a street with members of the public present.

“This behaviour could easily have ended up hurting innocent people in the vicinity that evening and it is a miracle that no other serious injuries were caused.

“I hope the conclusion of this case will reassure the local community, as well as anyone who may have witnessed this traumatic event unfold.”