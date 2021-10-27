Nantwich Town Ladies keen to strengthen their squad

Nantwich Town Ladies are on the lookout for quality players to strengthen their first team, writes Jonathan White.
Training takes place every Wednesday (7-8.30pm) on the Applewood Arena 3G artificial grass pitch at Nantwich Town Football Club on Waterlode.
Nantwich Town Ladies offers a friendly atmosphere, full club support, FA qualified coaches, grass stadium pitch, 3G training facilities, excellent fan base and a family & community ethos.
Nantwich Town Ladies were promoted last season, in their inaugural season, and play in the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League, Premier in the current 2021/22 season.
This season Nantwich Town Ladies FC also made their debut in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.
Chris Broad, Nantwich Town Ladies FC, said: “Following our promotion last season we are looking to build on our existing squad by adding more experienced and quality footballers to our group.
“We have had interest already over the last few weeks so if interested please get in touch.”
For further information email [email protected] call 07805905241 or visit Facebook
