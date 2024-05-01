Anti-Violence Bee Monument arrives in Crewe town centre

The eye-opening Anti-Violence Bee Monument has got the area buzzing after arriving in Crewe town centre.

From today (May 1), the impressive structure made from guns and knives seized by police, will be on display on Memorial Square until May 30.

And there is a programme of activities aimed at highlighting the town’s continued zero tolerance towards violence and aggression.

It is hoped the presence of the monument, which has been in display in other towns and cities, and the accompanying programme will inspire social change across South Cheshire.

The monument measures 6m by 2.5m and was made by British Ironworks from thousands of weapons, including knives and guns, that were collected from the streets of Manchester.

All weapons were collected as part of Greater Manchester Police’s “Forever Amnesty” and were delivered to British Ironworks on a 7.5 tonne lorry.

In 2023, Crewe hosted the Knife Angel – a National Monument against violence and aggression made up of 100,000 seized knives and blades taken from the streets of Britain.

Organisers say the Knife Angel had a positive impact on Crewe and its surrounding areas with 140 knives being disposed of through the knife amnesty and thousands of young people participating in engagement opportunities.

“The worker bee is an important symbol signifying workers and people power.

“The bee inspires the idea that together, we are stronger and can achieve incredible goals as a society.

“We hope that the bold design of the bee, paired with the important symbolism of the bee itself, will invoke education, communication, and discussion within Crewe to promote the anti-violence campaign.”

You can find out more about the monument and about becoming a National Youth Anti-Violence Champion by visiting https://www.britishironworkcentre.co.uk/projects_item/gmp-anti-violence-bee-monument/

And a full programme of activities around the monument in Crewe can be found here https://www.crewetowncouncil.gov.uk/whats-on-events/anti-violence-bee-monument/