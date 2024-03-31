Eatlean cheese firm in Nantwich appoints new brand boss

Nantwich-based firm Eatlean, part of the Joseph Heler group, has appointed Richard Thorpe to its brand team.

With more than three decades of experience in the dairy industry, Richard has worked with some of the nation’s top cheese brands.

As head of product development, his focus will be on leading innovation and introduction of Eatlean Ingredients – a new division on serving the foodservice sector.

Eatlean, known for its high-protein, low-fat cheese, aims to empower chefs, manufacturers and foodservice professionals to elevate offerings with healthier options.

Richard will spearhead the brand’s evolution as a key cheese ingredient for prepared meals and out-of-home menus.

This is particularly prevalent in the light of the impending HFSS (High Fat Sugar and Salt) legislation.

HFSS legislation, introduced as part of the UK Government’s pledge to reduce obesity and improve health, will require companies to reduce saturated fat and calories in meals.

Richard aims to champion the versatility and nutritional benefits of Eatlean cheese as a culinary cornerstone.

He said: “Joining the Eatlean team is a fantastic opportunity.

“I’ve always been passionate about cheese and innovation and as Eatlean represents the most exciting breakthrough in the cheese sector this decade, I’m eager to develop tantalising new products that cater to health-conscious consumers and cheese enthusiasts alike.”

George Heler, managing director of Joseph Heler Cheese, added: “We are delighted to welcome Richard to our team.

“With his wealth of knowledge and expertise, we are confident that he will drive significant value and creativity to our Eatlean range.

“Our commitment to delivering superior health benefits without compromising on taste remains steadfast, and Richard’s leadership will undoubtedly contribute to achieving that objective.”

Eatlean Ingredients will be officially launching in April 2024.