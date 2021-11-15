2 hours ago
More missed bin collections as CEC struggles to recruit drivers

Ansa - bin lorries at cledford lane rubbish recycling hub

Bin collections are being missed in parts of Cheshire East as the council revealed it is still struggling to recruit drivers and has five vacancies to fill, writes Belinda Ryan.

Ansa, CEC’s wholly-owned company responsible for waste collection, has taken to social media to apologise for missed collections due to driver shortages.

Black bin collections have been missed over the past month in areas including Wybunbury as well as Alsager, Wilmslow and Macclesfield.

Recycling bins have remained uncollected in parts of Nantwich and garden bins have been missed in several areas including parts of Handforth, Knutsford, Congleton, Holmes Chapel, Crewe, Macclesfield, Sutton, Sandbach, Haslington, Wilmslow and Bollington.

A spokesperson for Cheshire East Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “A national shortage of HGV drivers and factors including Covid-related staff sickness and self-isolation, and a large increase in the amount of waste produced by households during lockdown, is continuing to have an impact on our waste collection services.

“As of the end of October, our environmental services company, Ansa, had five HGV driver vacancies.

“These are unable to be filled via agency drivers.

“Ansa is committed to supporting the development of its workforce and promotes internal training opportunities to staff members.

“Seven of its refuse loaders are now awaiting HGV tests.”

Cheshire East was one of the few councils which managed to keep all its bin collections going through the lockdown periods.

The LDRS also asked whether the shortage of drivers would impact on gritting during the winter months.

There has already been a furious backlash from residents across the borough as many routes have been cut from the gritting schedule.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Cheshire East’s highways team has contingency planning arrangements in place with regards to winter drivers and the potential effects of Covid.

“These plans were implemented last winter and ensured this critical service was delivered without interruption.”

He added further information about the job vacancies at Ansa is available on the company’s website.

