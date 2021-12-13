M&S offers surplus food to community groups in Nantwich

M&S bosses are calling on Nantwich charities and community groups to join its food redistribution scheme.

M&S and Neighbourly, its food redistribution partner, are donating surplus food to good causes across South Cheshire.

They have launched a new app for colleagues to revolutionise how they donate surplus food which automatically notifies charity partners of anything unsold at the end of the day that can be collected from their local store.

The app is used by all 585 M&S stores which has enabled many of them to more than double their food redistribution rates.

Across Nantwich, 12,200 meals have been donated to local charities and community groups, such as Chance Changing Lives in Crewe since the scheme began.

The M&S store on Beam Street, Nantwich is now looking for more charity partners.

Sara Holt, regional manager at M&S Cheshire, said: “We’re extremely proud of our food redistribution programme with Neighbourly that helps provide meals for people in our local communities.

“Across our region there are lots of successful partnerships.

“But with the launch of the app we’re able and eager to do more, so we are looking for charities to come forward to partner with our stores to help us redistribute the surplus and support our work to reduce the environmental impact of food surplus.”

Charity and community groups in the region keen to get involved in the food surplus programme or other charity initiatives are encouraged to email [email protected] to find out more.