Tarporley pupils help collect £1,000 of nappies for Ukraine families

in Alpraham & Tarporley / Village News March 11, 2022
nappies for Ukraine - Image 1 L-R, Greg, Mike, Jason and Mica

Pupils at Tarporley High School have helped to collect £1,000 worth of nappies to donate to Ukraine families fleeing their war-torn country.

They teamed up with eco-friendly baby care business Pura, based in Tattenhall, to donate the nappies of varying sizes to support Ukrainian families seeking refuge in Poland.

Pura was searching for the best way to donate to those in need when customer director Greg Phillips, noticed his children’s school was asking for nappy donations.

Pupils at Tarporley were collecting supplies including nappies, for the Wrexham branch of the Polish Integration Support Centre (PISC), as featured on Nantwich News.

The collection was organised with the help of Tarporley High’s Head of English, Mica Hrywna, whose family are originally from Ukraine, as well as Geography teacher Mike Hutchinson.

The supplies will now be sent directly to Poland, via the PISC, for the Ukrainian families who have fled there due to the crisis.

Pura founder Guy Fennell said: “The Ukrainian invasion has left many of us wondering how we can provide support to those whose lives are affected by the conflict.

“Pura was looking for the best way to donate nappies to Ukraine so when we learned that a local school was doing a collection, we were really pleased to be able to help.

“Our thoughts are with all families who are suffering during this time of crisis.”

Tarporley headteacher Jason Lowe said: “Our pupils are always keen to help when they hear about the suffering of others, so organising this collection was very important to them.

“The school has been truly overwhelmed by the response from parents and the local community.

“The donations flooded in, and we’ve managed to gather many of the vital supplies requested by the PISC, including the nappies provided by Pura.”

The Polish Integration Support Centre is asking for: survival blankets, toys, nappies, sanitary towels, first aid kits, sleeping bags, metal cups, thermal clothing, hair brushes, toothbrushes, shampoos, children’s clothes and bandages.

Readers can find local branch details here.

(Pic: Greg Phillips, Mike Hutchinson, Jason Lowe, and Mica Hrywna)

