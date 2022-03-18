Nantwich group launch appeal to help Ukraine families and soldiers

Volunteers and Nantwich Clinic have launched a fresh collection appeal for first aid and medical supplies for Ukrainian civilians and soldiers injured in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Nantwich resident Kostia Medovnikov, originally from Ukraine, has made direct contact with a Ukrainian charity in the western city of Lviv.

They have helped to draw up a list of vital supplies refugee families are in desperate need of.

Supplies will be sent directly from Nantwich on Friday March 25 to Poland.

From there they will be collected and taken for redistribution in Ukrainian hospitals and medical camps in some of the worst hit cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Kostia said: “We are relying on the kindness of spirit and generosity of the Nantwich people to get the help directly to the people who need it as quickly as possible.”

Residents are urged to bring any donations to the Nantwich Clinic’s new Health Hub off Newcastle Road, opposite the entrance of Cheerbrook farm shop.

The Clinic first began to take in donations soon after Russia launched its invasion and were soon inundated.

Donations of the following will be gratefully received:

Medical

plasters in a variety of different sizes and shapes

small, medium, and large sterile gauze dressings

sterile eye dressings

triangular bandages

crêpe rolled bandages

trauma shears

elastic bandages

safety pins

20 mL Syringe & Irrigation Cap

Eye protection

CPR pocket masks

tourniquets

roller gauzes and 4×4 gauze pads

sam splints

disposable sterile gloves

alcohol-free cleansing wipes

benzoin tinctures

biodegradable soaps

steri-strips

opposite flexi-grip films

sticky tape or medical tape

skin rash cream, such as hydrocortisone or calendula

cream or spray to relieve skin injuries

antiseptic cream

painkillers such as paracetamol, aspirin, or ibuprofen

antihistamine cream or tablets

distilled water for cleaning wounds

eye wash and eye bath

antibiotics (Cefuroxime and amoxicillin)

blankets and sleeping bags

Food

Canned goods

Preserves

Tinned goods

Grains

Dry foods

Instant meals and noodles

Baby solid food

Milk powder

The group does not currently collect clothing, but they are working hard to facilitate this.