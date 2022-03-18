Nantwich group launch appeal to help Ukraine families and soldiers

Volunteers and Nantwich Clinic have launched a fresh collection appeal for first aid and medical supplies for Ukrainian civilians and soldiers injured in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Nantwich resident Kostia Medovnikov, originally from Ukraine, has made direct contact with a Ukrainian charity in the western city of Lviv.
They have helped to draw up a list of vital supplies refugee families are in desperate need of.
Supplies will be sent directly from Nantwich on Friday March 25 to Poland.
From there they will be collected and taken for redistribution in Ukrainian hospitals and medical camps in some of the worst hit cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.
Kostia said: “We are relying on the kindness of spirit and generosity of the Nantwich people to get the help directly to the people who need it as quickly as possible.”
Residents are urged to bring any donations to the Nantwich Clinic’s new Health Hub off Newcastle Road, opposite the entrance of Cheerbrook farm shop.
The Clinic first began to take in donations soon after Russia launched its invasion and were soon inundated.
Donations of the following will be gratefully received:
Medical
plasters in a variety of different sizes and shapes
small, medium, and large sterile gauze dressings
sterile eye dressings
triangular bandages
crêpe rolled bandages
trauma shears
elastic bandages
safety pins
20 mL Syringe & Irrigation Cap
Eye protection
CPR pocket masks
tourniquets
roller gauzes and 4×4 gauze pads
sam splints
disposable sterile gloves
alcohol-free cleansing wipes
benzoin tinctures
biodegradable soaps
steri-strips
opposite flexi-grip films
sticky tape or medical tape
skin rash cream, such as hydrocortisone or calendula
cream or spray to relieve skin injuries
antiseptic cream
painkillers such as paracetamol, aspirin, or ibuprofen
antihistamine cream or tablets
distilled water for cleaning wounds
eye wash and eye bath
antibiotics (Cefuroxime and amoxicillin)
blankets and sleeping bags
Food
Canned goods
Preserves
Tinned goods
Grains
Dry foods
Instant meals and noodles
Baby solid food
Milk powder
The group does not currently collect clothing, but they are working hard to facilitate this.
