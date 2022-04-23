Nantwich town councillors are bloomin’ furious after Cheshire East Council said it was more than doubling the cost of watering its floral displays in the town.

ANSA, the environmental arm of CEC, landed Nantwich Town Council with a bill of more than £29,000 for 2022-23 for watering hanging baskets, tubs and planters.

And the bill – a huge rise from just over £12,000 in 2021-22 – arrived more than three months after the town council had already set its annual budget.

The town council has budgeted £16,000 for the service in 2022-23.

But on March 30, ANSA delivered its bill for £29,065.64p plus VAT.

Now town councillors, who criticised the timing, have agreed to put the service out to tender which could take it away from Cheshire East Council altogether.

The town has won North West in Bloom and Britain in Bloom awards almost every year for its stunning displays.

Cllr Arthur Moran told the town council on Thursday: “We should out to tender for next year.

“I spoke to the managing director of ANSA and he just reiterated what has been said.

“It looks like all the towns in Cheshire East have had an increase in charges.

“It was so late in the day to inform us of this considering our budget was set on December 9.”

ANSA also previously watered plants and flowers for voluntary group Nantwich In Bloom for free while they did those owned by the town council.

But new plans show they intend to charge £60 for every watering each week, which could cost the group almost £2,000 over 16 weeks.

Cllr Stuart Bostock said: “How can they (ANSA) present us with this bill without a breakdown of the costs?

“How much is the additional labour, as they would not be doing anything more than they have done since 2017?”

And Cllr John Statham added: “Our budgets have been set and underway well before we received notification of this. They can’t come to us and increase it by £15,000!

“We need clarification of a full breakdown. We should stick to our £16,000 budget for this year and go out to tender next year.”

In total, ANSA waters 50 barrier baskets, 14 3-tier planters, 26 tubs, 15 moss poll baskets, 67 baskets and 14 haymangers three times a week between the end of May and end of September.

It also includes storage in winter, planting and bedding with compost.

Extra charges are imposed during hotter weather which requires more watering.

ANSA told the town council the increase is because they have historically under-charged for the service.

We contacted Cheshire East Council on Friday morning are are awaiting a reply.