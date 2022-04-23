4 hours ago
ANSA £29,000 charge for watering Nantwich flowers causes bloomin uproar
1 day ago
Two lorries and car crash closes A530 near Nantwich
1 day ago
Nantwich Foodbank manager warning as food and energy costs rise
1 day ago
New plaques to mark Nantwich landmark buildings for Jubilee
2 days ago
Cheshire East Council welcomes its first Ukrainian refugees
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

ANSA £29,000 charge for watering Nantwich flowers causes bloomin uproar

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics April 23, 2022
Nantwich in Bloom - watering

Nantwich town councillors are bloomin’ furious after Cheshire East Council said it was more than doubling the cost of watering its floral displays in the town.

ANSA, the environmental arm of CEC, landed Nantwich Town Council with a bill of more than £29,000 for 2022-23 for watering hanging baskets, tubs and planters.

And the bill – a huge rise from just over £12,000 in 2021-22 – arrived more than three months after the town council had already set its annual budget.

The town council has budgeted £16,000 for the service in 2022-23.

But on March 30, ANSA delivered its bill for £29,065.64p plus VAT.

Now town councillors, who criticised the timing, have agreed to put the service out to tender which could take it away from Cheshire East Council altogether.

The town has won North West in Bloom and Britain in Bloom awards almost every year for its stunning displays.

Cllr Arthur Moran told the town council on Thursday: “We should out to tender for next year.

“I spoke to the managing director of ANSA and he just reiterated what has been said.

“It looks like all the towns in Cheshire East have had an increase in charges.

“It was so late in the day to inform us of this considering our budget was set on December 9.”

ANSA also previously watered plants and flowers for voluntary group Nantwich In Bloom for free while they did those owned by the town council.

But new plans show they intend to charge £60 for every watering each week, which could cost the group almost £2,000 over 16 weeks.

Cllr Stuart Bostock said: “How can they (ANSA) present us with this bill without a breakdown of the costs?

“How much is the additional labour, as they would not be doing anything more than they have done since 2017?”

And Cllr John Statham added: “Our budgets have been set and underway well before we received notification of this. They can’t come to us and increase it by £15,000!

“We need clarification of a full breakdown. We should stick to our £16,000 budget for this year and go out to tender next year.”

In total, ANSA waters 50 barrier baskets, 14 3-tier planters, 26 tubs, 15 moss poll baskets, 67 baskets and 14 haymangers three times a week between the end of May and end of September.

It also includes storage in winter, planting and bedding with compost.

Extra charges are imposed during hotter weather which requires more watering.

ANSA told the town council the increase is because they have historically under-charged for the service.

We contacted Cheshire East Council on Friday morning are are awaiting a reply.

nantwich station in bloom award

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings