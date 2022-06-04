Insights Bereavement Service stages successful coffee morning

Nantwich-based Insights Bereavement Listening Service has staged a successful coffee morning and information giving session at Nantwich Parish Hall.

New Nantwich Mayor Cllr Peter Groves and his wife and Consort Carole attended in one of his first engagements in his new term of office.

Insight’s Coordinator Maureen Coulter said: “It was lovely to see so many people coming along to support us, and to hear about our services helping those people struggling with grief following the loss of a loved one.

“We offer a one-to-one free service for over 18s that is flexible to meet everyone’s needs, including seeing those with mobility problems in their own homes.”

Maureen paid a special tribute to all the volunteers and thanked Nantwich Town Council, Nantwich Town Crier Devlin Hobson, Deb Lindop of Cheshire East Council, Wych-Malbank Rotary, Crewe & Nantwich Rotary, Nantwich Round Table, Nantwich Lions, Lila Connect, McCarthy Stone, and those who donated raffle prizes.

Attendees at the coffee morning also heard about the new Bereavement Friendship Group that has been set up by invitation, in a central location in Nantwich.

For more information about Insights, contact 07942337801 or [email protected]

(Photo by Sue Steele, Volunteer Secretary)