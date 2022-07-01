Nantwich Nanocon goes ahead as free event, say organisers

Organisers of the “Nanocon” Nantwich Comic Con event say it will now be free entry.

Some plans for a large event tomorrow (July 2) have had to be changed due to “unforseen circumstances”, says organiser Steve Howard.

“We can’t put on the event we had planned and as always we want to be fair to visitors by giving value for money,” said Steve.

“So we have cancelled the paid ticketed event and will be going ahead on Saturday with a free entry event instead.”

All paid tickets will be automatically refunded from Skiddle (you will receive an email from them).

The event is at Nantwich Civic Hall tomorrow (July 2) from 11am – 4pm.

There will still be a variety of Comic Con stalls selling Toys, Collectables, Comics, Artwork, Funko Pops, Jewellery, Action Figures, Mystery Boxes, Pokemon and more.

And there will still be appearances from characters and costumers.

And the Cosplay Competition with prizes for visitors who want to dress like their favourite characters will also go ahead.