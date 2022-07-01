6 hours ago
Nantwich police helpdesk to be axed as Constabulary changes approved
13 hours ago
Family appeals for witnesses after pensioner assaulted in Nantwich
1 day ago
Stapeley man’s fundraising walk to Barmouth in memory of sister
3 days ago
Nantwich disability firm scoops Sustainability Award at World Expo
4 days ago
Appeal after thieves break into Stapeley takeaway to steal oil
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Nanocon goes ahead as free event, say organisers

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews July 1, 2022
nanocon-stalls-and-visitors-inside-the-main-hall

Organisers of the “Nanocon” Nantwich Comic Con event say it will now be free entry.

Some plans for a large event tomorrow (July 2) have had to be changed due to “unforseen circumstances”, says organiser Steve Howard.

“We can’t put on the event we had planned and as always we want to be fair to visitors by giving value for money,” said Steve.

“So we have cancelled the paid ticketed event and will be going ahead on Saturday with a free entry event instead.”

All paid tickets will be automatically refunded from Skiddle (you will receive an email from them).

The event is at Nantwich Civic Hall tomorrow (July 2) from 11am – 4pm.

There will still be a variety of Comic Con stalls selling Toys, Collectables, Comics, Artwork, Funko Pops, Jewellery, Action Figures, Mystery Boxes, Pokemon and more.

And there will still be appearances from characters and costumers.

And the Cosplay Competition with prizes for visitors who want to dress like their favourite characters will also go ahead.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.